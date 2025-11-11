Vestnik Kavkaza

France to help Palestine to draft constitution

France will help the Palestinian Authority draft a constitution for a future state, French President Emmanuel Macron said after talks with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Paris, BFMTV reported.

Macron said France and the Palestinian Authority would set up a joint committee to work on drawing up a new Palestinian constitution.

"This committee will be responsible for working on all legal aspects: constitutional, institutional and organisational," Macron said.

According to the French leader, it will contribute to the work of developing a new constitution, a draft of which President Abbas has presented to him, and will aim to finalise all the conditions for such a State of Palestine.

France, the UK, Portugal, Canada and Australia formally recognised a Palestinian state in September.

