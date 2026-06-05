Vestnik Kavkaza

Georgia, Türkiye strengthen cooperation in forest protection

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© Photo: Andrei Murin/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Tbilisi and Ankara are strengthening cooperation in the field of forest protection. It is expected to exchange experience in the field of ecology, ecotourism and irrigation.

The authorities of Georgia and Türkiye signed a memorandum of cooperation in the field of forest protection. The parties will develop interaction on issues of forest resource management, biodiversity conservation, and ecotourism.

An agreement on the development of cooperation was signed by the head of the Georgian Ministry of Agriculture, David Songulashvili, and his Turkish colleague, Ibrahim Yumakli. The document also focuses on the development of technological cooperation in the field of irrigation and drainage.

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