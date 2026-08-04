Vestnik Kavkaza

Media question likelihood of Iran-US deal within 48 hours

Media question likelihood of Iran-US deal within 48 hours
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The chances of reaching an agreement between Iran and the USA in the next 48 hours are estimated at about 50%, CNN reported, citing an Arab diplomatic source.

The assessment contrasts with President Donald Trump's earlier statement that a deal was highly likely within two days.

According to the source, the Iranian negotiating team does not include IRGC representatives responsible for military matters, which significantly reduces the likelihood of an agreement between the parties.

Trump had previously said negotiations were making progress and did not rule out the possibility of a harsh strike.

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