Vestnik Kavkaza

Israel intensifies military operations in Southern Lebanon

Israel intensifies military operations in Southern Lebanon
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The Israeli army has stepped up military operations in southern Lebanon in response to shelling by Hezbollah, the Israel Defense Forces said.

According to the IDF, it was carrying out targeted strikes in the region.

"In response to a blatant violation of the ceasefire by Hezbollah, the IDF has begun conducting precise strikes in southern Lebanon.",

the IDF said.

Lebanon and Israel are currently holding negotiations in Italy, with the USA acting as a mediator. Tel Aviv has reportedly agreed for the first time to review the borders.

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