ATOR comments on Kazakhstan entry fee initiative

Russia's Association of Tour Operators (ATOR) has voiced concern over Kazakhstan's proposed entry fee, warning it could become a barrier to tourism growth.

ATOR said the planned charges for electronic travel permits risk undermining travel between the two countries.

"According to ATOR experts, if paid electronic permits for traditional tourists are introduced, this will likely hinder the expansion of tourism ties between our two countries",

the association said.

Kazakhstan is set to introduce paid electronic entry permits before the end of the year. The move is expected to affect visitors from visa‑free countries, though it remains unclear whether Russian citizens or other EAEU nationals will be included