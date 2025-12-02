Georgia announces November Inflation Rates

In November, Georgia recorded annual inflation of 4.8%. Food prices saw the largest increase.

Annual inflation in Georgia in November was recorded at 4.8%. This is slightly higher than the projected 3%, Sakstat informs.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages saw the most significant price increases, up to 10%. Medical services also increased by 8%, while hotel stays increased by 7%. Alcohol prices increased by 4.4%.

However, some sectors saw price declines. For example, telecommunications became more affordable by 4%, and furniture prices fell by 1.5%.