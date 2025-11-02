Georgia's Constitutional Court registers lawsuit against Saakashvili's party

The Georgian Constitutional Court has registered a lawsuit seeking to ban the opposition United National Movement (UNM), founded by Mikheil Saakashvili, according to a document published on the court's website.

The document indicates that a lawsuit has been initiated by 88 members of parliament from the ruling Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia party. They are requesting the declaration of three opposition parties as unconstitutional: Saakashvili's UNM, the Coalition for Change, and Strong Georgia - Lelo. On this basis, the lawsuit argues for the prohibition of these political entities.

Let us remind you that Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili previously expressed support for the initiative. According to him, an opposition that harms the country's political environment with funds received from abroad should not exist.