Vestnik Kavkaza

Georgia to develop 10-year national strategy

Georgia to develop 10-year national strategy
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

At Georgia's government meeting, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has announced the beginning of the development of the country's long-term strategy. According to Kobakhidze, the document should cover the next 10 years.

"The aim is to establish a foundational document that will guide Georgia's progress across all sectors",

Kobakhidze stated.

According to the Prime Minister, he does not currently plan to disclose details of the document's discussion.

"Further details will be disclosed at a later date",

Irakli Kobakhidze said.

100 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.