Georgia to develop 10-year national strategy

At Georgia's government meeting, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has announced the beginning of the development of the country's long-term strategy. According to Kobakhidze, the document should cover the next 10 years.

"The aim is to establish a foundational document that will guide Georgia's progress across all sectors",

Kobakhidze stated.

According to the Prime Minister, he does not currently plan to disclose details of the document's discussion.

"Further details will be disclosed at a later date",

Irakli Kobakhidze said.