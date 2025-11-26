Georgia to invest $7 billion in transport development

The Georgian government plans to allocate approximately $7 billion for transport development, including logistics facilities. Tbilisi intends to distribute these funds over a seven-year period, concluding in 2032, as stated by Mariam Kvrivishvili, the Minister of Economy.

"Coordinated financing is essential to fully realize the transport and logistics potential of Central Asia, the Caspian region, the South Caucasus, and the Black Sea. Therefore, Georgia's investment in key transport and logistics infrastructure will reach 7 billion by 2032",

Mariam Kvrivishvili said.

The authorities also intend to leverage private investment. Plans include upgrading rail transport and developing the Anaklia port project. The minister also noted that part of the investment would be directed towards the digitalization of the transportation sector.