Georgian Airports set flight record

According to the Civil Aviation Agency, Georgia recorded an 18% increase in flights during the first nine months of this year, reaching a historic high of nearly 29,000 operations.

The number of scheduled flights in the country reached 22,000, and charter flights exceeded 6,000, the agency reported.

Passenger traffic also grew significantly, increasing by 14% to 6.5 million travelers compared to the same period last year.

Hungarian low-cost carrier Wizz Air maintained its market leadership, transporting more than one million passengers through Georgian airports.