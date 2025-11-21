Georgian authorities implement good economic policy, Papuashvili says

According to Shalva Papuashvili, Georgia's leadership is pursuing the right economic policy, as evidenced by the latest Fitch Ratings report.

The Georgian authorities are implementing the right economic policy, as evidenced by the latest report from Fitch Ratings, Shalva Papuashvili, Speaker of the Georgian Parliament, said.

He noted that Georgia is achieving such high results despite the situation in the region and attacks on the country from the European Union.

"Imagine how far ahead we would be if not for the attacks from Brussels and other cities,”

– Shalva Papuashvili said.