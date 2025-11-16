Germany lifts arms export restrictions to Israel

Germany has decided to lift a suspension of military exports to Israel that could be used to devastating effect in Gaza, citing the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.

The German government announced it will lift its partial restrictions on arms exports to Israel, effective November 24. The curbs were originally imposed in August.

According to the German news agency dpa, federal government spokesperson Stefan Kornelius said the decision was largely prompted by the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

In August, Germany halted the export of weapons to Israel that could potentially be used in Gaza, following the Israeli government's decision to expand military operations in Gaza.