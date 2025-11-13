Hamas tightens control over Gaza

Hamas is strengthening control over Gaza areas that have been abandoned by Israeli troops under the ceasefire deal, Reuters reported.

Hamas-controlled administrative and law enforcement bodies are levying new duties on privately imported goods, including fuels and cigarettes in a bid to fill their coffers. Along with that, they have imposed price controls on food and other goods, fining merchants who do not comply.

Apart from that, over the period of the ceasefire, radicals have reportedly executed several dozen Palestinians for allegedly collaborating with Israel.

Analysts tell Reuters that they fear that delays in the implementation of the peace plan's next phase, which provides for the establishment of a transitional administration, may lead to Hamas’ strengthening and ultimately result in the division of the Gaza Strip.