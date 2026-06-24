Helicopter carrying Herzog makes emergency landing in Israel

A helicopter of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) with Israeli President Isaac Herzog on board had to perform an emergency landing after a bird strike, the IDF press service said.

"During a routine flight with the President of Israel aboard an IDF helicopter, the helicopter landed at an Israeli Air Force base in central Israel following impact with a bird. No injuries or no damage were reported," the IDF said.

As part of standard procedure, the flight crew transferred to another helicopter and continued the flight.

The affected helicopter "was transferred to Israeli Air Force technical personnel for maintenance in order to return it to operational service as soon as possible."