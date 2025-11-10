Houthis send a reminder

Yemen’s Houthi rebels warned that the group would resume missile and drone attacks against Israel if the ceasefire in Gaza collapses

In a letter from the Houthi military’s chief of staff, Maj. Gen. Yusuf Hassan al-Madani, published late Monday by Associated Press, the Houthis offered their signal that their attacks have halted.

“We are closely monitoring developments and declare that if the enemy resumes its aggression against Gaza, we will return to our military operations deep inside Israel, and we will reinstate the ban on Israeli navigation in the Red and Arabian Seas,” the letter reads.

The Houthis have not offered any formal acknowledgment their campaign in the region has halted.