IDF strikes Hamas in Gaza following ceasefire violation

© Photo: IDF

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) hit military targets of the radical Hamas group in the Gaza Strip amid ceasefire violations by Palestinian radicals.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) struck several military targets of the radical Hamas movement in the Gaza Strip in retaliation for Hamas's violation of the ceasefire, the  IDF Spokesperson's Office reports.

"An armed terrorist infiltrated the Yellow Line along a humanitarian aid route and opened fire on soldiers stationed in the southern Gaza Strip,”

– the IDF Spokesperson's Office informed.

