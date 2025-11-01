Vestnik Kavkaza

Iran, China to establish joint research center

Iran, China to establish joint research center
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Representatives from Iran and China have agreed to establish a joint research center. It will focus on developing hybrid rice varieties.

Iran and China will open a joint rice research center, the Islamic Republic's Ministry of Agriculture informs.

The center will focus on developing drought-resistant hybrid rice varieties with yields exceeding 6 tons per hectare.

The agreement to establish the center was reached as part of a 25-year partnership agreement between the two countries, the Mehr news agency informs.

270 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.