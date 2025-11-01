Iran, China to establish joint research center

Representatives from Iran and China have agreed to establish a joint research center. It will focus on developing hybrid rice varieties.

Iran and China will open a joint rice research center, the Islamic Republic's Ministry of Agriculture informs.

The center will focus on developing drought-resistant hybrid rice varieties with yields exceeding 6 tons per hectare.

The agreement to establish the center was reached as part of a 25-year partnership agreement between the two countries, the Mehr news agency informs.