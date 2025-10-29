Iran expects Lukashenko's visit

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko may visit Iran in 2026, according to Deputy Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic Saeed Khatibzadeh.

"We expect a high-level visit by the President of the Republic of Belarus to Iran next year",

Saeed Khatibzadeh said.

The diplomatic exchange would be reciprocal, with plans for Iran's Foreign Minister to visit Minsk in the near future.

The parties are also discussing the possibility of holding intergovernmental economic commissions and organizing bilateral foreign ministry consultations.