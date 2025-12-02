Iran ready to counter any threat, IRGC commander says

The Sahand 2025 joint counterterrorism drills demonstrated that the Iranian Armed Forces are fully prepared to counter terrorist threats, IRGC Commander Brigadier General Mohammad Karami said today.

The Iranian Army is fully prepared to counter any threat to the country's security, IRGC Ground Force Commander Brigadier General Mohammad Karami said today at the Sahand 2025 joint counterterrorism drills, noting that the country's many years of experience have strengthened its resolve to combat terrorist activity.