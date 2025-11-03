Iran's Foreign Minister outlines topic of possible U.S. talks

If negotiations between Iran and the United States occur, their scope will be limited exclusively to discussions concerning Iran’s nuclear program, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said.

According to him, no decision has yet been made on holding these talks.

Araghchi stated that the U.S. has always proposed talks on Iran's missile program and regional issues. However, Iran's position has always been clear and transparent.

Iran and the U.S. held five rounds of indirect talks in the Italian and Omani capitals over Iran’s nuclear program early this year.