Iran significantly increases its aircraft fleet

Civil Aviation Organization Deputy Chairman Majid Akhlaghi confirmed an 18% fleet increase since last summer, with current number reaching 209 aircraft compared to 177 units in August 2024.

The official attributed this growth to streamlined aircraft import procedures and enhanced aviation sector investment.

Akhlaghi projected additional fleet expansion with 40 new aircraft expected before March 20, 2026.

Iran currently operates 57 civilian airports including 14 international facilities supporting the expanded fleet operations.