Iran to continue contacts with IAEA without Cairo Agreement

Iranian authorities have no plans to cease dialogue with the IAEA, despite revoking the Cairo Agreement on cooperation, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei confirmed.

During a briefing, Baghaei emphasized that the November 20 termination of the Cairo Agreement does not signify a complete break in contacts. He stated that Iran is not abandoning its obligations but is reassessing its cooperation framework with the Agency.

The Cairo Agreement was cancelled in response to an IAEA resolution demanding that Tehran immediately disclose data on its enriched uranium stockpiles and the status of nuclear plants damaged during the conflict with Israel, to which Agency inspectors lack access.

Baghaei noted that Iranian authorities do not view this resolution as a dead end for dialogue but warned that communication will now be significantly more challenging.

Nevertheless, Tehran will continue to comply with the provisions of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, which includes cooperation with the IAEA.