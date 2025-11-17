Vestnik Kavkaza

Iranian Defense Ministry delegation attending Dubai Airshow
Iran's Defense Minister Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh has traveled to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) following an invitation from his Emirati counterpart Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Nasirzadeh arrived in Dubai on Monday at the head of a delegation to meet with UAE officials and attend the Dubai Airshow 2025.

The trip is part of Iran’s defense diplomacy and aims to strengthen regional interactions and explore opportunities for cooperation in various fields, IRNA reported.

During his visit to different sections of the exhibition, the Iranian minister will meet and hold talks with defense officials from several countries participating in the event.

