Iranian Foreign Ministry: New resolution undermines IAEA authority

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has issued Iran's official response to the International Atomic Energy Agency's November 20 resolution concerning Iran's nuclear program.

The resolution demands Tehran immediately disclose information regarding nuclear facilities damaged in June Israeli-American strikes and current enriched uranium stockpiles.

The day before, the USA and the EU3 (the UK, France, and Germany) submitted a draft resolution on Iran to the IAEA.

"With this action and disregard for Iran's interactions and good will, these countries have tarnished the IAEA's credibility and independence and are disrupting the process of interactions and cooperation between the agency and Iran",

Abbas Araghchi said.

The minister additionally confirmed Iran's November 20 notification to the IAEA terminating September's Cairo agreements, with an official letter delivered to Director General Rafael Grossi.