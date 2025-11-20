Islamic Solidarity Games concludes in Riyadh

The closing ceremony of the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games was held in Riyadh on November 21.

The games officially ran from November 7 to 21. Hosted by Saudi Arabia’s capital, the event brought together athletes from across the Islamic world in a tightly scheduled, medal-heavy calendar.

Turkey topped the medals table, while the battle for second place came down to a razor-thin margin between Iran and Uzbekistan. Both countries claimed 29 golds, but Uzbekistan edged ahead thanks to a higher number of silvers.

In the overall medal standings, Azerbaijan ranked the 10th place with 59 medals.