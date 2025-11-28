Israel mulling expanded operation in Syria

The Israeli military is considering an expanded operation in southern Syria if it finds that Syrian government forces were involved in gunfire at soldiers during an arrest operation in Syria’s south, Channel 13 reported.

According to the network, the Israel Defense Forces could transition to conducting fewer arrest operations against terror operatives active near the border and instead increase airstrikes to eliminate targets.

It was reported that Israel has identified that some of those planning attacks against IDF soldiers and the Druze community in southern Syria may work for the Syrian government’s intelligence forces. It was unclear from the report to what degree they are involved with the government and whether their actions against Israel are known to Syrian authorities.

The IDF said troops came under fire early Friday morning in the Syrian village of Beit Jinn. Six Israeli soldiers were wounded.