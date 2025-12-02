Israel names conditions for agreement with Syria

Israel still believes that a peace agreement can be signed with Syria but insists that Damascus demilitarize the border area in its southern parts, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on December 2.
He made a statement while visiting a hospital in Tel Aviv where Israeli soldiers who were wounded during a recent raid in Syria are receiving treatment.
According to the PM, Israel expects Syria to establish a demilitarized buffer zone from Damascus to the buffer zone area on the Golan Heights, including the approaches to Mount Hermon and the summit of Mount Hermon.
"We hold these territories to ensure the security of the citizens of Israel, and that is what obligates us. In a good spirit and understanding of these principles, it is also possible to reach an agreement with the Syrians, but we will stand by our principles in any case," Benjamin Netanyahu said.