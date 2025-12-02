Israel names conditions for agreement with Syria

Israel still believes that a peace agreement can be signed with Syria but insists that Damascus demilitarize the border area in its southern parts, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on December 2.

He made a statement while visiting a hospital in Tel Aviv where Israeli soldiers who were wounded during a recent raid in Syria are receiving treatment.

According to the PM, Israel expects Syria to establish a demilitarized buffer zone from Damascus to the buffer zone area on the Golan Heights, including the approaches to Mount Hermon and the summit of Mount Hermon.