Israel plans to open Rafah crossing

Israel is ready to open the Rafah crossing exclusively for gateway from the Gaza Strip. Egypt insists on adhering to Trump's plan, which calls for its functioning in both directions.

Israel's coordinator of government activities in the West Bank, Ghassan Alian, announced the readiness to allow residents of the Palestinian exclave to pass through the Rafah crossing.

The crossing is expected to be opened in the coming days, allowing people to leave the Gaza Strip after Israeli security services complete bureaucratic approval procedures. The process itself will be monitored by a delegation from the EU Mission to Palestine.