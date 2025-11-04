Israel vows to continue eliminating Hamas militants

The Israeli Defense Minister reaffirmed his commitment to eliminating Hamas militants. He also emphasized that the Jewish state intends to achieve the demilitarization of Gaza.

Israel will continue to eliminate militants of the radical group Hamas, Defense Minister Israel Katz said.

"Israel's policy in Gaza is clear: the IDF is working to destroy tunnels and eliminate Hamas militants without any restrictions in the yellow zone, which is under our control,”

– the Defense Minister said.

He reiterated that Israel is committed to the return of all bodies of deceased hostages, the disarmament of Hamas, and the demilitarization of Gaza.