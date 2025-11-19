Israeli PM and Defense Minister visit Syria

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the buffer zone in Syria, his office reported, adding that he was accompanied by Defense Minister Israel Katz and Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, today, visited the buffer zone in Syria, together with Defense Minister Israel Katz, Foreign Affairs Minister Gideon Sa'ar, IDF Chief-of-Staff Lieutenant-General Eyal Zamir, ISA Director David Zini, National Security Council Acting Director Gil Reich, Israeli Ambassador to the US Yechiel Leiter and others," the statement reads.

At the start of the visit, the prime minister went to an IDF post where he observed the sector, and later held a security discussion.

According to the PM’s office, Netanyahu "also met with regular and reserve soldiers" at the army position.

In turn, the Kan broadcaster noted that the Israeli PM's visit to the buffer zone in Syria occurred amid U.S. efforts to broker a security agreement between Israel and Syria. The talks on this issue have reached an impasse, because Syrian transitional president Ahmed al-Sharaa is demanding the withdrawal of Israeli forces, but Tel Aviv is only willing to withdraw its troops from the buffer zone in southern Syria in exchange for a full peace agreement, not a security agreement, Kan reported, citing sources.