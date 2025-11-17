Vestnik Kavkaza

Jabrayil's Horovlu welcomes new citizens

© Photo: Trend

Today, the next groups of former internally displaced persons are returning to the village of Horovlu in the Jabrayil district of Azerbaijan.

Families returning to the village of Horovlu previously lived temporarily in various regions of the country, primarily in hostels, sanatoriums and administrative buildings, Trend reported.

On October 4, 2020, the Azerbaijani army liberated nine more villages in the Jabrayil region - Karkhulu, Shukurbeyli, Charakan, Dashkasan, Khorovlu, Mahmudlu, Jafarabad, Yukhari Maralyan, and Dejal.

