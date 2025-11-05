Dmitry Peskov, the Russian president's press secretary, stated that Russia and the countries of Central Asia are connected through advanced integration processes within international forums.

"We are connected with many countries; beyond bilateral relations, we are bound by deep integration processes, including the Eurasian Economic Union, the CIS and so on",

Dmitry Peskov reported.

The press secretary also confirmed Russian President Vladimir Putin's maintains regular and friendly contact with Central Asian leaders, facilitating constructive foreign policy engagement.