Kremlin expects Witkoff's visit next week - Ushakov

There is a preliminary agreement for U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff to visit Moscow next week, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov said.

"As regards Witkoff, I can announce a preliminary agreement for him to visit Moscow next week. He and some other representatives of the administration involved in Ukraine matters," Ushakov said.

He said Moscow and Washington continue to build relations, albeit with difficulties.

"They [Russia-US relations] continue to be built, albeit with difficulties. The process involves this kind of communication, including over the phone," Ushakov said.

The Russian Presidential Aide said in an interview with VGTRK reporter Pavel Zarubin that he often holds conversations with the US Special Presidential Envoy but never comments on them.

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump said Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow next week.