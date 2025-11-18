Vestnik Kavkaza

Kremlin reports on contacts with Witkoff

Russia would welcome a visit from Steve Witkoff, Dmitry Peskov announced. He also noted that there are currently no contacts with the White House's special envoy.

Russia is currently not in contact with US Presidential Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, Dmitry Peskov, Russian presidential press secretary, said on November 19.

"Not yet,”

– the Russian presidential press secretary reported.

According to Peskov, the US president's special envoy could come to Russia at any time. He added that Moscow would welcome Witkoff's visit.

