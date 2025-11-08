Lavrov assesses current state of Russia-US relations

Russia and the USA continue to engage in bilateral discussions on bilateral issues on multiple issues, though progress remains slower than desired, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated.

"There are many irritants in Russian-US relations, inherited from the previous US administration. It will take a long time to clear the debris. With the arrival of the new administration, we have felt its willingness to resume dialogue. It is underway, but not as quickly as we would like",

Sergey Lavrov reported.

Lavrov recalled two rounds of Russian-US consultations held in spring 2025, during which the parties reached a number of agreements on improving the operating conditions of diplomatic missions.

"For our part, we believe it's important to go beyond diplomatic mission issues within this dialogue. We also need to address issues such as establishing direct air service and returning Russian diplomatic property illegally seized by Barack Obama in December 2016, three weeks before Donald Trump's first inauguration",

the Russian Foreign Minister said.

Moscow has already submitted relevant proposals regarding both diplomatic property and air service restoration to Washington.

"We're still waiting. We've submitted our proposals regarding both diplomatic property and air service to the US side. We're currently in working contact regarding the possibility of continuing the dialogue,

the Russian Minister said.

The Minister also noted Russia awaits from the USA a response to Vladimir Putin's proposal extending New START treaty limits beyond February 2026.

"So far, there has been no substantive response from Washington. As we were told through diplomatic channels, 'the issue is being considered",

Lavrov noted.

Sergey Lavrov also expressed readiness for personal meetings with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio when necessary, RIA Novosti reports.

"Secretary of State Marco Rubio and I understand the need for regular communication. It is important for discussing the Ukrainian issue and promoting the bilateral agenda. That is why we communicate by telephone and are ready to hold face-to-face meetings when necessary",

Russia's Foreign Minister said.