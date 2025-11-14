Lebanon to file complaint against Israel to UN Security Council

Lebanese authorities are concerned about the wall Israel has begun building on the border with Lebanon. Beirut will file a complaint with the UN Security Council.

Beirut plans to file a complaint with the UN Security Council regarding Israel's construction of a wall on its border with Lebanon.

It is emphasized that Tel Aviv is ignoring the internationally recognized Blue Line, which was established in 2000.

Lebanese authorities justify their complaint by citing that residents of the south will now be unable to reach a significant part of the country