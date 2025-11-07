Vestnik Kavkaza

Major gas discovery made in Egypt's Western desert

Major gas discovery made in Egypt's Western desert
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Egypt's Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources has announced a significant natural gas discovery in the Western Desert following successful exploration by Badr Eldin Petroleum.

"Badr Eldin Petroleum has discovered a new gas field in the Badr-15 zone in the Western Desert through well BED 15-31. This is expected to increase gas reserves by 15 billion cubic feet (approximately 0.42 billion cubic meters)",

Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources reported.

Initial production testing indicates daily output capacity exceeding 453,000 cubic meters of gas and 102 tons of condensate, according to RIA Novosti.

Resource assessment continues to determine full field potential and optimal locations for additional wells.

235 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.