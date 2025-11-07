Major gas discovery made in Egypt's Western desert

Egypt's Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources has announced a significant natural gas discovery in the Western Desert following successful exploration by Badr Eldin Petroleum.

"Badr Eldin Petroleum has discovered a new gas field in the Badr-15 zone in the Western Desert through well BED 15-31. This is expected to increase gas reserves by 15 billion cubic feet (approximately 0.42 billion cubic meters)",

Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources reported.

Initial production testing indicates daily output capacity exceeding 453,000 cubic meters of gas and 102 tons of condensate, according to RIA Novosti.

Resource assessment continues to determine full field potential and optimal locations for additional wells.