Major gas field discovered in Egypt's Western Desert

The search for new hydrocarbon sources by specialists from the Egyptian oil and gas company Badr Eldin Petroleum turned out to be successful: a gas field has been discovered in the Western Desert, the country's Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Resources announced.

"Badr Eldin Petroleum has discovered a new gas field in the Badr-15 zone in the Western Desert through well BED 15-31. This is expected to increase gas reserves by 15 bln cubic feet,”

- the Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Resources informed.