Major new gold mine discovered in Iran

A gold deposit, described as one of the largest in Iran, has been discovered in the east of the country, according to local media reports.

The Shadan gold deposit is located in South Khorasan province.

"The proven reserve of a gold vein in the Shadan region is estimated to be 61 million tons",

Fars News Agency reported.

The report states that 7.95 million tons of the reserves consist of gold-containing oxide ore, while the remaining 53.1 million tons are gold-bearing sulfide ore. This makes the Shadan mine one of the largest gold reserves in Iran.