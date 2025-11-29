Vestnik Kavkaza

Media: US conducts counterterrorism operation in Yemen

The US military has eliminated one of the field commanders of the terrorist organization Al-Qaeda (a terrorist organization banned in Russia) in Yemen, Al Hadath TV channel reports.

The operation occurred overnight November 29-30 utilizing unmanned aerial assets targeting a motorcycle which Munir Bajli al-Ahdal (also known as Abu al-Hayja al-Hadidi) – one of the key al-Qaeda commanders in Yemen – was riding.

The strike simultaneously eliminated another terrorist organization member traveling with the commander during the operation.

