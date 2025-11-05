Vestnik Kavkaza

Media: Washington plans military deployment to Damascus

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

The USA intends to deploy military personnel at an airbase in Damascus, according to media reports.

This deployment will support implementation of a US-mediated security pact between Syria and Israel, Reuters reports, citing sources.

"The United States is preparing to establish a military presence at an airbase in Damascus to help enable a security pact that Washington is brokering between Syria and Israel",

Reuters reported.

The announcement follows the White House’s earlier confirmation that President Donald Trump will meet with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa.

