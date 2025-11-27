Merz to visit Israel

Next week, the new German Chancellor Friedrich Merz will make his first official visit to Israel for talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to Deputy German Government Spokesman Steffen Meyer.

Merz will arrive on December 6, with official talks taking place on December 7.

"Along with bilateral relations, the focus will be on further stabilizing the ceasefire in Gaza, as well as other international issues",

Steffen Meyer reported.

In addition to his diplomatic mission, the Chancellor also plans to visit the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial and meet with Israeli public figures, human rights activists, and civil society representatives.