Moscow, Tehran discuss cargo transit to Southeast Asia

Russian and Iranian parliamentarians are discussing the development of the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC). One of the issues under discussion is legislative measures to facilitate cargo transit.

Russia and Iran are discussing at the parliamentary level what measures should be taken to completely facilitate cargo transit from Russia through the Islamic Republic to Southeast Asia, Rinat Ayupov, a member of the State Duma Committee on Transport and Transport Infrastructure Development, said, speaking at the 3rd International Forum ”INTC North-South: New Horizons."

Dmitry Dubovik, Director of the Caspian International Integration Club "North-South," noted that within the framework of the INSTC, a significant amount of cargo bound for the south and southeast will go through Iranian territory.

