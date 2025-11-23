Vestnik Kavkaza

Neftchi intends to part ways with head coach

Samir Abasov, the head coach of the Baku football club Neftchi, could be dismissed from his position in the near future, according to reports in the Azerbaijani press.

The reports indicate that the club's management is dissatisfied with the team's results at the start of the current season.

 

The 47-year-old coach's resignation is reportedly possible in the coming days.

Abasov was appointed as Neftchi's head coach last October. The decision comes after the Baku team suffered a 2:3 home loss to newly promoted FC Imishli.

 

After 12 matches, Neftchi takes 8th place in the Azerbaijani Premier League with 15 points.

