New ski resort planned near Tbilisi

A ski resort will be built on the outskirts of Tbilisi, according to Kakha Kaladze.

"Work has begun on a concept for a ski resort in Betania together with the Mountain Resorts Development Company",

Kaladze reported.

Kaladze emphasized the significance of establishing large-scale resort facilities near the capital to boost tourism development.

Georgia currently operates six ski resorts across four regions: Gudauri, Goderdzi, Tetnuldi, Hatsvali, Bakuriani, and Kokhta-Mitarbi.

The country's winter tourism season typically runs from mid-December through late March across existing mountain destinations.