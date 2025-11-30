OSCE completes Minsk Process closure

The OSCE finalized the closure of the Minsk Process and its related structures following a joint appeal from Baku and Yerevan, the OSCE said in a statement.

This decision was made following a joint appeal from Armenia and Azerbaijan to the Finnish Chairpersonship of the OSCE.

"The closure process implemented the 1 September consensus decision of all 57 OSCE participating States in the wake of the historic Joint Declaration signed in Washington D.C. on August 8, 2025 by Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, and witnessed by U.S. President Donald Trump," the statement reads.

The completion of all necessary administrative procedures marks the finalization of the closure process.