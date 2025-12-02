Pakistan to open diplomatic mission in Yerevan

A Pakistani embassy will be opened in Armenia in 2026, the diplomats from both countries working intensively on the project. Diplomatic relations between the countries will be based on reciprocity in accordance with generally accepted international practice.

Diplomatic representatives of Armenia and Pakistan are actively working to open a Pakistani embassy in Yerevan. The opening of the diplomatic mission is planned for next year, the Armenian Foreign Ministry reported today.

"By signing a joint communiqué on the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Pakistan, the governments of Armenia and Pakistan agreed to exchange representatives and provide each other with the necessary assistance,”

- the Armenian Foreign Ministry informed.