Pashinyan announces meeting with French President Macron

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with French President Emmanuel Macron, the head of the Armenian government announced on his social media page.

The Armenian leader shared video footage showing his arrival at the Élysée Palace, where President Macron greeted him personally.

"Meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron",

a video caption reads.

According to the Armenian Prime Minister's website, the previous evening, Pashinyan attended a dinner hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron at the Élysée Palace in honor of the heads of state participating in the 8th Paris Peace Forum.