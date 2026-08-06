Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia injures 11 civilians

Eleven people, including a woman and a four-year-old child, were injured as a result of an attack by Houthis of Qatar's Ansar Allah rebel movement on Saudi Arabia’s Najran, Saudi-led coalition spokesman Major General Turki Al-Maliki reported.

"As a result of Houthi terrorist attacks on Thursday in the Najran region, 11 civilians were injured. Seven of them are Saudi Arabian citizens, including a woman and a four-year-old child who suffered second-degree burns. [The others are] one Yemeni, two Egyptians, and one Pakistani living abroad," the spokesman said.

According to Al-Maliki, the Houthis struck civilian targets, violating international humanitarian law.