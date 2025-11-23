Pope heads to Turkey in first foreign trip

Pope Leo XIV will embark on his debut overseas trip on November 27, travelling to Turkey and Lebanon.

The six-day trip is the first major international test for the pope, who was elected head of the Catholic Church in May.

Leo will meet President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara on Thursday and visit the Blue Mosque in Istanbul on Saturday.

But at the heart of the trip is the anniversary of the Council of Nicaea. On the shores of Lake Iznik, the current name for Nicaea, the 70-year-old will join dignitaries from various Orthodox churches on Friday for a prayer.